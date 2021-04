A vial of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, U.S., March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Use of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine should be resumed in the United States as specified under its emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Friday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.