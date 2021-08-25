U.S. plans COVID-19 booster shots at six months instead of eight - WSJ

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a mobile inoculation site in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 18, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators could approve a third COVID-19 shot for adults beginning at least six months after full vaccination, instead of the previously announced eight-month gap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Approval of boosters for three COVID-19 shots being administered in the United States — those manufactured by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE), Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) — is expected in mid-September, the report said, citing a person familiar with the plans.

Pfizer and BioNTech have already started the application process for the approval of its booster shot in people 16 and older, saying it spurs a more than three-fold increase in antibodies against the coronavirus. read more

Earlier this week, U.S. regulators granted full approval to Pfizer's two-dose vaccine. Moderna said on Wednesday it has completed the real-time review needed for a full approval for its jab in people 18 and above. read more

The FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The U.S. government last week said it was gearing up to roll out the third shot from mid-September to Americans who had their initial course of two-dose vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer more than eight months ago.

The rollout, it said, would start if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decide that boosters are needed. read more

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

