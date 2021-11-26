U.S. President Biden calls for intellectual property protection waivers on COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. President Joe Biden announces the nomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, and Federal Reserve board member Lael Brainard to serve as vice chair, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on nations meeting at the World Trade Organization next week to agree to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa.

"The news about this new variant should make clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations," Biden said in a statement.

"This news today reiterates the importance of moving on this (waiving intellectual property protections) quickly."

Reporting by Nandita Bose, writing by Lucia Mutikani, editing by Chris Reese

