U.S. President Biden says not considering new vaccine mandates

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media before entering "Nantucket Bookworks" bookstore following lunch with family at the Nantucket Tap Room, in Nantucket island, Massachusetts, U.S, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis

NANTUCKET, Mass, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday his administration was not considering new vaccine mandates following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa, which led to travel bans from that country and seven other nations.

"We don't know a lot about the variant except that is of great concern," Biden told reporters. "I decided that we are going to be cautious."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting Nandita Bose; Writing by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.