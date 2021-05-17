Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. President Biden to send 20 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad - Bloomberg

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to send an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the country abroad by the end of June, Bloomberg News reported, citing a senior administration official.

Biden will export vaccines from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), on top of 60 million doses from AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) vaccine he had already planned to give to other countries, Bloomberg said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:58 PM UTCU.S. screens 1.85 mln at airports on Sunday, most since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.85 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals'It's going to change our country': South Africa starts vaccinating over-60s
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBiden to announce U.S. will send 20 mln vaccines abroad by end of June
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. Supreme Court snubs Novartis appeal over arthritis drug Enbrel
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J cuts vaccine deliveries to EU by half this week - EU source