Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. railroad Amtrak to require employee COVID-19 vaccinations
Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said on Tuesday it will require nearly all of its 18,000 employees be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 22.
The railroad said in an email to employees that it will only allow regular coronavirus testing in lieu of vaccines for medical and religious accommodations.
Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler
