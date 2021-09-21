Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. railroad Amtrak to require employee COVID-19 vaccinations

Amtrak train is parked at the platform inside New York's Penn Station, the nation's busiest train hub, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said on Tuesday it will require nearly all of its 18,000 employees be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 22.

The railroad said in an email to employees that it will only allow regular coronavirus testing in lieu of vaccines for medical and religious accommodations.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

