U.S. raises COVID-19 travel warning for Germany, Denmark

Passengers check in for Delta Airlines flights and make their way through a TSA security checkpoint ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the two European countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

The CDC separately lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory from Level Four to "Level Three: Low" for Israel, Aruba, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Curacao and Guadeloupe.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.