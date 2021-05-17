Skip to main content

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.85 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.

The U.S. air industry has been setting a number of new post March 2020 highs in recent days, but Sunday's tally is 100,000 travelers higher than Thursday's 1.74 million, which had been the best in 14 months. Still Sunday's demand was about 70% of pre-pandemic air travel on the equivalent day in May 2019.

