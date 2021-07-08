Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. to send 500,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Uruguay

Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The United States will ship 500,000 doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Uruguay on Thursday, the White House said, amid a wider distribution to Latin American nations this week.

The shipments are part of President Joe Biden's commitment to share 80 million vaccines from the U.S. domestic supply with countries around the world.

"Today we ship 500,000 doses of Pfizer to Uruguay," White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a Twitter post.

On Wednesday, the White House said the United States was sending 1 million Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine doses to Bolivia and 1 million to Paraguay.

Reporting by Merdie Nzanga; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Angus MacSwan

