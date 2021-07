Health personnel with the medical charity Medecin Sans Frontieres or Doctors Without Borders (MSF) get ready at the dressing area before attending to patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the MSF's facilities, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti June 23, 2020. Picture taken June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The United States will send a 'significant' additional amount of coronavirus vaccines to Haiti soon, the White House said on Thursday, a day after the troubled Caribbean nation received 500,000 U.S.-donated doses.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Merdie Nzanga; Editing by Tim Ahmann

