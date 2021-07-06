Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. sending 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala, 2 million to Vietnam

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 6 (Reuters) - The Biden Administration will send 1.5 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Guatemala and 2 million to Vietnam, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Both Guatemala and Vietnam will be receiving COVID vaccine doses from the Biden-Harris Administration," Psaki said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has committed to sharing 80 million U.S.-made vaccines with countries around the world.

