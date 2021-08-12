Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

U.S. shipping more than 560,000 COVID vaccines to Caribbean countries

1 minute read

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are pictured in a vaccination centre in Geneva, Switzerland, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The United States has started shipping nearly 569,000 Pfizer (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine doses to member countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

The shipments, part of a planned donation of 5.5 million doses to the 15-member grouping, would arrive at Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday, and at Barbados on Friday, the department said in a statement.

The U.S. government has said it would buy 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to distribute to 92 low and lower middle-income countries and the African Union.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 11:13 PM UTC

San Francisco, New Orleans mandate vaccines for bars, gyms to combat Delta variant

At least three major U.S. cities will require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues, aiming to curb a new wave of COVID infections that has prompted public health mandates across the country.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. works with vaccine makers on booster dose for some -CDC director
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Biden urges U.S. Congress to take steps to lower prescription drug costs
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
WHO calls on governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into origins of COVID-19
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
British Columbia mandates vaccines for staff of long-term care and assisted living homes