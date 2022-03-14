U.S. should review drugmakers' opioid settlement tax breaks -House panel

The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice and Treasury Departments should review the tax deductions four drugmakers made related to their $26 billion opioid settlement, the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee said in a statement on Monday.

The lawmakers, in a letter dated March 10, asked the departments to examine the tax breaks taken by Cardinal Health Inc(CAH.N), McKesson Corp (MCK.N), AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) and Johnson &Johnson (JNJ.N).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Katharine Jackson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.