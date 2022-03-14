1 minute read
U.S. should review drugmakers' opioid settlement tax breaks -House panel
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice and Treasury Departments should review the tax deductions four drugmakers made related to their $26 billion opioid settlement, the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee said in a statement on Monday.
The lawmakers, in a letter dated March 10, asked the departments to examine the tax breaks taken by Cardinal Health Inc(CAH.N), McKesson Corp (MCK.N), AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) and Johnson &Johnson (JNJ.N).
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Katharine Jackson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.