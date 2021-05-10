Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. State Department eases travel advisories for UK, Israel

Reuters
1 minute read

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it has eased travel advisory ratings for the United Kingdom and Israel after having raised both countries to its highest warning level last month.

The State Department lowered the UK to a "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" rating and lowered Israel to "Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution." It was the second time the State Department had it reduced its advisory rating on level on Israel in recent weeks.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:35 PM UTCU.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine for children 12 to 15

U.S. regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNew U.S. COVID weekly cases fall to lowest since September
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsArgentina confirms first cases of COVID-19 variants from India, South Africa
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNew antibody drug helps patients breathe; virus may insert genetic fragments into genetic code

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.