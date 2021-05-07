Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. support for COVID patent waiver will push WTO talks, says WTO chief

Reuters
1 minute read

A United States' proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines will intensify talks on the issue within the World Trade Organisation, the WTO director general said on Friday.

Speaking at an online conference, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said there were arguments for and against a waiver, but she was "sure (the proposal) will give impetus" to negotiations.

Aside from the patent issue, the WTO chief said there were other aspects that needed to be addressed to improve vaccine supplies, such as reducing export restrictions so that supply chains can work efficiently.

At the event organised by the European University Institute in Florence, Okonjo-Iweala said it was also necessary to increase production capacity in emerging countries, noting that Africa currently imports almost all its vaccines.

She said she hoped WTO members would "come together" to address all these issues to help increase vaccine volumes.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:41 AM UTCGandhi warns 'explosive' COVID wave threatens India and the world

India's main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi warned on Friday that unless the deadly second COVID-19 wave sweeping the country was brought under control it would decimate India as well as threaten the rest of the world.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAnalysis: U.S. move to loosen vaccine patents will draw drug companies to bargain -lawyers
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsUnused COVID shots piling up in Japan amid slow rollout
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsHong Kong shortens coronavirus quarantine for vaccinated residents
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBritish scientists warn over Indian coronavirus variant