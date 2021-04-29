Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. trade negotiator discusses COVID-19 IP waiver with Moderna CEO
1 minute read
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday met virtually with the top executive of drugmaker Moderna (MRNA.O) to discuss a proposed waiver of certain intellectual property rights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tai's office said.
Tai and Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel also discussed increasing vaccine production and global health issues, Tai's office said in a statement.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.