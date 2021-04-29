Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. trade negotiator discusses COVID-19 IP waiver with Moderna CEO

Reuters
1 minute read

Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are pictured at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday met virtually with the top executive of drugmaker Moderna (MRNA.O) to discuss a proposed waiver of certain intellectual property rights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tai's office said.

Tai and Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel also discussed increasing vaccine production and global health issues, Tai's office said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:14 AM UTCU.S. to send more than $100 mln in COVID supplies to India

The United States is sending supplies worth more than $100 million to India to help it fight a surge of COVID-19 cases, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU demands immediate access to UK-made vaccines in AstraZeneca legal battle
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. trade negotiator discusses COVID-19 IP waiver with Moderna CEO
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAustralia to investigate two deaths for possible links to COVID-19 vaccine
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndians rush for vaccines as coronavirus toll tops 200,000