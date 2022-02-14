USDA reports highly lethal bird flu in Kentucky chicken farm

CHICAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday reported an outbreak of a highly lethal form of bird flu at a commercial chicken farm in Kentucky, widening an outbreak in the country.

The agency said the disease was also detected in a backyard flock of birds in Virginia, after reporting last week that a commercial turkey operation in Indiana tested positive. read more

