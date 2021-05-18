Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsVaccine candidate from Canada's Medicago shows strong antibody response to COVID-19

Reuters
2 minute read

Canadian drug developer Medicago's plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is enhanced by a GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) treatment, was able to create a strong antibody response in a mid-stage study, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The vaccine produced a neutralizing response that was about 10 times higher than in people recovering from COVID-19.

After two doses, the vaccine candidate induced robust immune responses in all the trial participants irrespective of age and no safety concerns or adverse events were reported, the companies said.

Medicago, which has Canada's most advanced COVID-19 vaccine project under development, had in March started a late-stage study of the refrigerator-stable candidate in 30,000 participants in North America, Latin America and Europe. read more

The Medicago vaccine uses a technology known as virus-like particles, which mimic the structure of the coronavirus, but do not contain genetic material from it.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:07 AM UTCIndia's COVID tally passes 25 mln; cyclone complicates efforts in Modi's state

India total COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone complicated the health crisis in one of the states where the disease is spreading most quickly.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 274.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNew York lifts mask requirements for the vaccinated, California waits
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBiden to send 20 mln doses of U.S.-authorized vaccines abroad for first time
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsRoche COVID test receives U.S. greenlight for asymptomatic people