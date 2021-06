Ethiopian Airlines staff unload AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from a cargo plane at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

The chairman of the GAVI vaccine alliance, Jose Manuel Barroso, said on Wednesday that a pledging summit secured nearly $2.4 billion, bringing total contributions nearly to $9.6 billion for the COVAX dose-sharing program to buy vaccines and deliver them to poorer nations.

