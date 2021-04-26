The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

A cooperation between the United States and three of its closest Indo-Pacific partners to supply up to a billion coronavirus vaccine doses across Asia by the end of 2022 was 'still on track', senior administration officials said on Monday, despite a surge of the virus in India, one of the countries involved.

"It's moving forward expeditiously," a senior administration official told reporters in a briefing call. In March, a Quad fact sheet said the United States, through its International Development Finance Corp, would work to finance Indian drugmaker Biological E Ltd to produce at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2022.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.