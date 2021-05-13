Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsVaccine waiver talks a chance for WTO to show its relevance-U.S. trade chief Tai

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that World Trade Organization negotiations over intellectual property waivers for COVID-19 vaccines is a chance for the deeply divided trade body to make itself relevant to the world's needs.

Tai, speaking to the House Ways and Means Committee, said she was committed to entering negotiations that take into account concerns from all sides, including drug companies.

"The WTO has not got a record of moving quickly, or getting to yes, across 164 members who must all agree, very often," Tai said. "This is the opportunity for the WTO to show its relevance for mankind."

