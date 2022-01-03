Factbox: Vaccines delivered under COVAX sharing scheme for poorer countries

Workers load a truck with 350,000 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines, redeployed from the Democratic Republic of Congo, at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), has delivered 1.22 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 144 countries, GAVI data shows.

In December, COVAX set a target of achieving 70% COVID-19 immunization coverage by mid-2022.

The following tables list countries that have received vaccines under the scheme, sorted alphabetically:

AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST

EUROPE

ASIA & PACIFIC

AMERICAS

Sources: WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, releases from local authorities

Compiled by Marta Frackowiak, Antonis Pothitos, Boleslaw Lasocki, Antonis Triantafyllou, Aleksandra Jasiurska and Elizaveta Gladun; Edited by David Evans and Bernadette Baum

