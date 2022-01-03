Factbox: Vaccines delivered under COVAX sharing scheme for poorer countries
Feb 25 (Reuters) - The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), has delivered 1.22 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 144 countries, GAVI data shows.
In December, COVAX set a target of achieving 70% COVID-19 immunization coverage by mid-2022.
The following tables list countries that have received vaccines under the scheme, sorted alphabetically:
AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST
EUROPE
ASIA & PACIFIC
AMERICAS
Sources: WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, releases from local authorities
