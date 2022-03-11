Valneva now expects recommendation on COVID-19 vaccine by April

The logo of French-Austrian biotech firm Valneva is seen outside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - Valneva (VLS.PA) now expects a positive recommendation from the European Medecines Agency (EMA) in April for its VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate vaccine, the French vaccine maker said on Friday, compared to an earlier target for the end of March.

"Following such conditional approval, the company would expect to start delivering planned doses of VLA2001 to European countries in the second quarter of 2022," said Valneva.

In February, Valneva had said it was hoping for such a recommendation by the end of this month.

