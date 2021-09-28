Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Valneva, Pfizer report good Phase 2 results for Lyme disease vaccine candidate
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French vaccine company Valneva (VLS.PA) and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer (PFE.N) announced on Tuesday more positive Phase 2 results, including on the booster response, for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.
"We are excited by these additional Phase 2 results, which we believe take us a step closer to making a major contribution against this severe disease, subject to regulatory approval," said Valneva's chief medical officer Juan Carlos Jaramillo.
