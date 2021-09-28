Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Valneva, Pfizer report good Phase 2 results for Lyme disease vaccine candidate

1 minute read

The logo of Valneva SE is pictured at the company's headquarters in Saint-Herblain, near Nantes, France, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French vaccine company Valneva (VLS.PA) and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer (PFE.N) announced on Tuesday more positive Phase 2 results, including on the booster response, for their Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15.

"We are excited by these additional Phase 2 results, which we believe take us a step closer to making a major contribution against this severe disease, subject to regulatory approval," said Valneva's chief medical officer Juan Carlos Jaramillo.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

