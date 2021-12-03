Valneva says no conclusions to be drawn on its COVID shot from UK booster study

The logo of Valneva SE is pictured at the company's headquarters in Saint-Herblain, near Nantes, France, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French biotech firm Valneva (VLS.PA) said on Friday that no conclusions should be drawn on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, known as VLA2001, from a new British study on booster shots.

The study said COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) that use mRNA technology provide the biggest boost to antibody levels when given 10-12 weeks after the second dose. read more

Traders cited the study as the reason behind a fall of up to 24% in Valneva's shares on Friday.

"The setting in this study leads us to believe that COV-Boost does not allow any conclusions to be reached regarding the use of VLA2001 as a booster in a real-life setting," Valneva said in an e-mailed statement in response to a Reuters query.

"Valneva believes it is likely that the short interval between the second shot and booster shot could have adversely impacted the results for VLA2001, given that a longer interval is generally required for inactivated vaccines."

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Tassilo Hummel

