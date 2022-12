PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares in France's Valneva (VLS.PA) reversed course on the Paris stock market and traded down by around 2.8% after the country's public health authority said it would advise the government not to use the company's COVID-19 vaccine for its vaccination strategy.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.