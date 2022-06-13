Valneva shares plunge after drugmaker warns over its COVID-19 vaccine's prospects

Valneva logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Valneva (VLS.PA) shares on Monday dropped by around 20% after the French drugmaker warned over prospects for its COVID-19 vaccine. [ read more

Valneva said last week it had proposed a remediation plan after receiving the European Commission's notice of intent to terminate the advance purchase agreement for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Valneva had first warned on May 16 that its COVID-19 vaccine agreement with the European Commission was likely to be scrapped as Brussels had informed the company of its intent to terminate the advance purchase agreement.

