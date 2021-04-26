Venezuela is interested in acquiring the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for its inoculation campaign, parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday, adding that authorities want to know more about its side effects.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro has resolved payment problems that had delayed its participation in the COVAX global vaccination program, Rodriguez said.

The J&J shot offers a lower cost and easier logistics than other vaccines because it is administered in a single dose, he said.

"There was a certain amount of noise with respect to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, that is the vaccine we are looking for at the moment," said Rodriguez in an interview in the legislative palace. "We have to wait to see what the studies say."

Concerns about extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots led some countries to stop administering the vaccine. U.S. health agencies over the weekend recommended resuming its use.

Venezuela's government is also interested in the vaccine manufactured by China's Sinopharm, Rodriguez said.

The World Health Organization by the end of the week will review the Sinopharm vaccine for possible emergency use listing.

