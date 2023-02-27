Viatris names Scott Smith as CEO ahead of planned divestiture of certain businesses















Feb 27 (Reuters) - Viatris Inc (VTRS.O) said on Monday it has appointed Scott Smith as chief executive officer, effective April 1, as the drugmaker prepares to divest some of its non-core businesses by the end of this year.

In November, the company said it planned to sell its over-the-counter drug and women healthcare businesses to help cut cost and improve financial stability. It had divested its biosimilar business in the early part of last year.

Smith, who has been on Viatris' board since December, will replace the current interim CEO Michael Goettler.

Smith had previously served at Celgene Corp, now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N). Most recently, he served as president of biotech company BioAtla Inc (BCAB.O).

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











