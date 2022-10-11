Viatris weighs sale of consumer health assets in Europe - Bloomberg News















Oct 11 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Viatris Inc (VTRS.O) is considering a potential sale of its consumer health assets in Europe in a deal that could be valued at over 3 billion euros ($2.9 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Viatris is working with Jefferies Financial Group Inc as it seeks to identify potential suitors, which could include private equity groups or others seeking to grow in the region, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3VjsxSc)

Drugmakers including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) have in the recent past announced plans to separate their consumer health businesses as they seek to focus on their mainstay pharmaceuticals operations.

Viatris, which was formed by the merger of generic drugmaker Mylan and Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) Upjohn unit, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Raghav Mahobe; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.