Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Vietnam approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

1 minute read

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a local clinic as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Aschaffenburg, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday it had approved Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the country's fifth vaccine to be approved as authorities seek to accelerate an inoculation programme.

Vietnam has previously approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V, China's Sinopharm vaccine and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · June 28, 2021 · 5:25 PM UTCMix-and-match approach boosts immune response of AstraZeneca shot, study finds

A mixed schedule of vaccines where a shot of Pfizer's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine is given four weeks after an AstraZeneca (AZN.L) shot will produce better immune responses than giving another dose of AstraZeneca, an Oxford study said on Monday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsOxford vaccine produces strong immune response from booster shot - study
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsShare of COVID-19 cases caused by more infectious Delta variant more than double in Germany
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNew Zealand to partially restart 'travel bubble' with Australia
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsVietnam approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use