Vietnam approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a local clinic as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Aschaffenburg, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday it had approved Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the country's fifth vaccine to be approved as authorities seek to accelerate an inoculation programme.

Vietnam has previously approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, Russia's Sputnik V, China's Sinopharm vaccine and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Ed Davies

