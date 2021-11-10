Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Vietnam to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for population by end-Nov - minister
1 minute read
HANOI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam will by the end of this month have sufficient vaccines to cover its population against COVID-19, a deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.
"The fight against the pandemic, however, will continue," Vu Duc Dam told the national assembly, adding people must maintain health protocols.
Editing by Martin Petty
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.