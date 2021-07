Medical workers in protective suits stand outside a quarantined building amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

HANOI, July 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam reported on Thursday 1,314 new COVID-19 infections, a record daily increase, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Nearly two-thirds of the cases were in the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City, it said.

Editing by Ed Davies

