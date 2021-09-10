Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Vietnam says China to donate 3 mln more coronavirus vaccines

1 minute read

HANOI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China will give three more million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam by the end of this year, raising China's total vaccine donations to the Southeast Asian country to 5.7 million doses, the Vietnamese government said on Friday.

The announcement came after a meeting between the Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and visiting Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, the government said.

Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:31 PM UTC

U.S. FDA says robust safety data needed before COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids

U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday clinical trials testing COVID-19 vaccines for children are expected to include a monitoring period of at least two months after half the participants get the shots to ensure safety.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Poor countries say lack of vaccines may exclude them from climate talks
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
BioNTech to seek approval soon for vaccine for 5-11 year olds-Spiegel
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
France sees bird flu outbreak as virus spreads again in Europe
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Germany recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women