VIEW Novo's obesity drug cuts risk of heart disease by 20% in study

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said on Tuesday its obesity drug Wegovy reduced the risk of a major cardiovascular event like a stroke by 20% in overweight or obese people with a history of heart disease, exceeding expectations from a key late-stage trial.

PETER WELFORD, EQUITY ANALYST, JEFFERIES

"Positive SELECT study readout as Wegovy shows 'best case' 20% cardiovascular benefit, in our view, likely above market expectations."

"Success likely fuels pressure for improved payer coverage, with Medicare inclusion perhaps 2025E."

SOREN LONTOFT HANSEN, ANALYST, SYDBANK

"It will be received positively, and it should be, based on the fact that being severely overweight people have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, so this study will also cause a stir among doctors who prescribe anti-obesity drugs.

"It may also increase the likelihood that payers in certain markets will engage in dialogue regarding Novo also being able to obtain subsidies in some markets. In any case, it will contribute to the discussion about obesity as a chronic disease."

