The granting of intellectual property waivers is not the right way to maximise output of COVID-19 vaccines, the founder of German vaccine maker BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said on Wednesday, as he instead advocated the award of production licences.

"This is not a solution," CEO Ugur Sahin said in response to reports that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was considering such waivers as one option for maximising production and supply of vaccines. read more

