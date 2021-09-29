Skip to main content

Walgreens weighing deal to buy Evolent Health - Bloomberg News

1 minute read

A pedestrian passes a sign for a Walgreens pharmacy in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) is considering an acquisition of healthcare IT firm Evolent Health Inc (EVH.N), Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Arlington, Virginia-based Evolent rose as much as 18% after the report, before paring some gains to trade up nearly 9%.

The talks are ongoing and there is no certainty Walgreens will move forward with an offer to buy the company, according to the report.

Evolent declined to comment, while Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Walgreens previously said it was focused on making strategic investments to build on its core pharmacy business. It made a $970 million investment last week to acquire a majority stake in specialty pharmacy company Shields Health Solutions. read more

Evolent had a market value of $2.36 billion, based on Tuesday's close. The company reached an agreement with activist investor Engaged Capital last year to appoint a new director and create a new board committee.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta

