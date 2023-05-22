Walmart forays into telehealth for pets with Pawp tie-up















May 22 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Monday it has signed a deal with pet telehealth provider Pawp to offer the retailer's subscribed members access to veterinary professionals via video or text without an appointment.

Walmart+ customers can use Pawp's services for a year from Tuesday, the top U.S. retailer said, as it looks to tap growing demand for pet telehealth from inflation-hit customers looking for cheaper alternatives.

The deal also lines up with Walmart's push to compete better with Amazon (AMZN.O) on the e-commerce turf by rolling out more services and value deals.

Pet retailer Chewy (CHWY.N) and rival Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF.O) have also been expanding their telehealth offerings. Last year, Petco pegged the value of the pet industry at $119 billion in 2021.

CNBC first reported the news of the Walmart-Pawp deal earlier in the day.

