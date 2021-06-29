White House says 2.5 million doses of Moderna will begin to ship to Bangladesh Tuesday

A health care worker fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as California opens up vaccine eligibility to any residents 16 years and older during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chula Vista, California, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 29 (Reuters) - The White House said that 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will begin to ship to Bangladesh on Tuesday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to Wisconsin that announcements of other vaccine shipments are forthcoming.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland

