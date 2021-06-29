Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
White House says 2.5 million doses of Moderna will begin to ship to Bangladesh Tuesday
1 minute read
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 29 (Reuters) - The White House said that 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will begin to ship to Bangladesh on Tuesday.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to Wisconsin that announcements of other vaccine shipments are forthcoming.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.