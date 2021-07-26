Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

White House says current vaccination rates show positive trend

1 minute read

U.S. Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - A surge in new coronavirus cases related to the Delta variant is prompting health experts to discuss mitigation strategies such as updated guidance on wearing masks, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Psaki began her daily news briefing with a virus progress report, saying there has been a significant rise in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated Americans but that people who have been vaccinated are avoiding major illness.

She said there has been no sign as of yet that the Delta variant responsible for many new infections is having an impact on the U.S. economy.

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control says vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in many settings, but in recent weeks there has been more discussion about whether masks should be brought back.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 5:22 PM UTCHow the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus

The Delta variant is the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 the world has encountered, and it is upending assumptions about the disease even as nations loosen restrictions and open their economies, according to virologists and epidemiologists.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsModerna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIsrael weighing COVID booster shots for over 60s before FDA approval
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBioNTech aims to develop mRNA-based malaria vaccine
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsNew York City issues vaccine mandate for city workers to fight Delta variant