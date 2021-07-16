Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

White House says Facebook's steps to stop vaccine misinformation are inadequate

1 minute read

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday continued criticizing Facebook for allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to be posted on the popular social media platform.

"Obviously there are steps they have taken. They're a private sector company. There are additional steps they can take. It's clear that there are more that can be taken," she said at a White House briefing.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Nandita Bose, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 6:04 PM UTCDelta COVID variant now dominant strain worldwide, U.S. deaths surge -officials

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, U.S. officials said on Friday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. FDA sets January target to decide on approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 shot
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWorld leaders pledge to redouble pandemic fight at special APEC meeting
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhite House says Facebook's steps to stop vaccine misinformation are inadequate
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO proposes fresh coronavirus mission to China and lab audits