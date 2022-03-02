White House to unveil COVID preparedness plan on Wednesday

A security fence surrounds the U.S. Capitol building ahead of the president’s State of the Union address and concern over possible protests in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday a national preparedness plan for COVID-19, mapping out how "to move forward safely and get back to our more normal routines," the White House said in a statement.

To be unveiled by top White House COVID-19 advisers including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the plan comes as coronavirus infections decline in the United States and masking and social distancing guidelines are eased.

"We've reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19 where severe cases are down to a level not seen since July of last year," President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday night.

"I know some are talking about living with COVID-19. But tonight, I say that we never will just accept living with COVID-19, we'll continue to combat the virus, as we do other diseases."

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

