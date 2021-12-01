WHO agrees to launch negotiations on pandemic prevention

A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Orgnaization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) agreed on Wednesday to launch negotiations on an international treaty to prevent and control future pandemics.

The decision was adopted by consensus at WHO's special ministerial assembly of its 194 member states, drawing applause from delegations at the end of a three-day meeting.

"The text before us is the product of extensive discussions, of frank exchanges and of compromises," said Australia's ambassador Sally Mansfield, who co-chaired the working group. "Let us move forward together in solidarity to do the hard work that we have ahead of us."

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson

