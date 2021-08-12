Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
WHO calls on governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into origins of COVID-19

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has called for all governments to cooperate to accelerate studies into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and "to depoliticize the situation."

"WHO reiterates that the search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is not and should not be an exercise in attributing blame, finger-pointing or political point-scoring," it said in a statement on Thursday.

