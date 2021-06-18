Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
WHO chief scientist disappointed by CureVac trial
Geneva, June 18 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's chief scientist said on Friday that results from the CureVac COVID-19 vaccine's initial trial were disappointing.
German biotech firm CureVac' (5CV.DE) vaccine proved only 47% effective in an initial trial read-out. read more
"It was disappointing to see the results from CureVac," the WHO's Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.
