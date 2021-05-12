Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO chief Tedros says will work with member states on panel findings

Reuters
1 minute read

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the agency would discuss with its 194 member states the findings and recommendations of an independent pandemic review panel - which found shortcomings by WHO and by governments.

A COVID-19 pandemic review panel issued its report on Wednesday saying that a new transparent global system should be set up for probing disease outbreaks, empowering the WHO to deploy investigators at short notice and reveal findings. read more

"We look forward to working with our member states to discuss the recommendations of this panel and the other committees to build a stronger WHO and a healthier, safer, fairer future for all of us," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus told an event to launch the report.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 11:08 AM UTC'A hell out here': COVID-19 ravages rural India

India's coronavirus death toll crossed a quarter million on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, overloading a fragile rural healthcare system.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsHow can we stop the next pandemic? Here's what a WHO panel recommends
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. CDC panel meets on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine use in adolescents
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsExplainer: Should my teen get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFactbox: Three ways a panel says the WHO, states failed on COVID-19