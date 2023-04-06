WHO chief thinks COVID-19 emergency will be lifted this year

Director-General of the WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing in Geneva
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing on global health issues, including COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine in Geneva, Switzerland, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA, April 6 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday he expected the organisation to lift the emergency status of COVID-19 sometime this year, without giving a more specific time frame.

The U.N. health agency continues to consider COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern more than three years after its original assessment.

"I think we will be able to lift it this year," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. The expert committee on the pandemic's status is next due to meet in May.

Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva and Pratik Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

