Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

WHO chief urges COVID-19 vaccine sharing to make mass coverage 'reality'

1 minute read

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference after a ceremony for the opening of the WHO Academy, in Lyon, France, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Oct 13 (Reuters) - World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday urged countries and companies controlling the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to prioritise supply to the vaccine sharing programme COVAX in order to meet vaccination targets.

"We're working with leaders to support the prioritisation and planning that's needed to make 40% coverage a reality with aggressive and ambitious action," he said at a media briefing.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:16 PM UTC

India resumes vaccine exports as domestic stocks build up - officials

India has resumed a small amount of exports of COVID-19 vaccines and will increase exports significantly in the next few months as domestic stocks build up and most of its own large population is inoculated, officials said on Wednesday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
WHO chief urges COVID-19 vaccine sharing to make mass coverage 'reality'
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine 70% effective against Delta variant - RDIF
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Texas vaccine mandate ban may be trumped by federal law but could cause uncertainty
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. FDA staff says Moderna did not meet all criteria for COVID-19 boosters