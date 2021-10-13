WHO chief urges COVID-19 vaccine sharing to make mass coverage 'reality'

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference after a ceremony for the opening of the WHO Academy, in Lyon, France, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Oct 13 (Reuters) - World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday urged countries and companies controlling the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to prioritise supply to the vaccine sharing programme COVAX in order to meet vaccination targets.

"We're working with leaders to support the prioritisation and planning that's needed to make 40% coverage a reality with aggressive and ambitious action," he said at a media briefing.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.