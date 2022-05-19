WHO clears COVID vaccine by China's CanSino Biologics for emergency use

A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured on the company's headquarters in Tianjin, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter//

May 19 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Thursday issued an emergency use listing for the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from China-based CanSino Biologics (6185.HK).

The vaccine, Convidecia, is the eleventh shot against the coronavirus to get clearance from the global health agency, whose advisory group recommended its use in people of age 18 years and above.

The vaccine was found to have 64% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92% against severe COVID-19, the agencysaid.

Other vaccines that have similar clearance from the agency include those made by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE), Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Novavax Inc (NVAX.O).

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

