WHO condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine in rare vote

A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization (WHO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2020. Picture taken February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, May 26 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization assembly on Thursday voted to adopt a Western-led resolution condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine which it says led to a health emergency.

The resolution was approved by 88 votes in favour and 12 against, with 53 abstentions, the meeting's president Hiroki Nakatani said prompting a standing ovation by the resolution's backers.

Typically, the WHO annual assemblies make decisions by consensus. A parallel proposal submitted by Russia which mimics the language of the original one has yet to be voted on by the member states. read more

Reporting by Emma Farge and Mrinalika Roy

